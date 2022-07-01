SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.41

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 23124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.