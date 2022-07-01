South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 77.3% in June

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SOUHY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 71,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,151. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. South32 has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

SOUHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

