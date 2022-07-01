Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.81

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 5697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

