Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.47

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $1.55. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 6,622 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.
Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.