Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.47

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $1.55. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 6,622 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

