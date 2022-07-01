SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SGRP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.18. 6,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter.

In other SPAR Group news, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,691,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,690.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.23% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

