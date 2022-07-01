Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. Spark Networks shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 45,979 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,350,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

