SparksPay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $17,282.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000480 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,390,491 coins and its circulating supply is 11,319,871 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

