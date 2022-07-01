Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.29

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.50. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 57,381 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DALXF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

