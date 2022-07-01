SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 6.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $458,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.25 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average is $174.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

