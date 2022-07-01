SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.49. 149,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,996,066. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

