Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Raised to $28.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.58.
Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 935,971 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4,987.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 723,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 709,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $13,159,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
