Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.11 on Friday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,959 shares of company stock worth $17,175,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.