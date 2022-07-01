Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.11 on Friday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,959 shares of company stock worth $17,175,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

