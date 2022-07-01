Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.45

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 8485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.
About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)
