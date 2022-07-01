Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.45

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 8485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.