Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.2 days.

OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.50. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.81 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.99%. Analysts expect that Square Enix will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.