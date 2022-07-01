Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $36.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

SQSP opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Squarespace by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

