SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.01

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as low as $4.79. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAF)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

