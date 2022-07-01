STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $101.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $163.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.