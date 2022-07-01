Stairway Partners LLC Sells 865 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stairway Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $216.76. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day moving average of $250.40. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

