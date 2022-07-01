Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.47

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.47 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 78.94 ($0.97). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.97), with a volume of 413,432 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £312.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust news, insider Sarah Slater acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,629.49).

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI)

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

