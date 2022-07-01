Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,530 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

