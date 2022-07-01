Stephen M. Cook Acquires 1,714 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Cook purchased 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,883.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,402.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RSVRW remained flat at $$1.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reservoir Media stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

