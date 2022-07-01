Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Down 2.4%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Steppe Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STPGF)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

