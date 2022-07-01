Stifel Nicolaus Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $135.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 334,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 9.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.