Stifel Nicolaus Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $20.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

