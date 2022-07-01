StockNews.com Downgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of BHB opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $388.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 25.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

