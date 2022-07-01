StockNews.com Downgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

StockNews.com cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHBGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of BHB opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $388.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 25.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.