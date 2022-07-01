StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72. Quotient has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.82.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth $370,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

