Stratec (ETR:SBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.90

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €85.90 ($91.38) and last traded at €88.10 ($93.72), with a volume of 6363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €87.20 ($92.77).

SBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($123.40) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($146.81) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.54.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

