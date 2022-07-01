StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,964 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $36.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.