StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 16,653 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 366.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 802,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $197.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.