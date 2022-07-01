StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 52,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

