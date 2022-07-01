StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after acquiring an additional 650,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

