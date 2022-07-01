StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $27.22 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

