StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $6.81 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.