StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

KBE opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

