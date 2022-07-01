StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 1.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $127.05. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

