Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $17.68 on Top Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $17.68 or 0.00090759 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $57.70 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00185086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00565116 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015848 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.