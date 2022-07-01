STV Group (LON:STVG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
STVG opened at GBX 298 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 321.69. The company has a market capitalization of £139.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 279 ($3.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($4.72).
About STV Group (Get Rating)
