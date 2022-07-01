STV Group (LON:STVG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

STVG opened at GBX 298 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 321.69. The company has a market capitalization of £139.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 279 ($3.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($4.72).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

