Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.39

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $9.03. Subaru shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 17,906 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Subaru Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

