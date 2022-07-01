Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 45,000 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

