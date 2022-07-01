Successful Portfolios LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 19,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,792. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65.

