Successful Portfolios LLC Has $448,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 160,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

