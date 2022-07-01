Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.85. The company had a trading volume of 57,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $393.88 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $216.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.63 and a 200-day moving average of $519.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

