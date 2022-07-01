Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $82.39. 26,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,025. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.