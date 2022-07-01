Successful Portfolios LLC Takes $580,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,561 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $13,509,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $12,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. 83,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,063. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

