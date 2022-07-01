Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 158.6% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sumitomo Metal Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.71. 56,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

