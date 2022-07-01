Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.08

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.08 and traded as low as C$59.23. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$59.42, with a volume of 1,831,005 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.79.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83. The company has a market cap of C$34.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.