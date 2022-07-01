Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

