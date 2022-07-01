Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

