Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.05 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 83.13 ($1.02). Approximately 482,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 254,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

In related news, insider Nick Winks bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,763.71).

Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

