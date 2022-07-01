Swarm City Price Up 113.3% Over Last Week (SWT)

Swarm City (SWT) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded up 113.3% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $214,878.18 and $7.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,644.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.